Wednesday 3/12/25: Statewide referenda, shipwrecks, spring cleaning
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why citizens can’t petition for statewide ballot initiatives and referendums in Wisconsin. Then, we explore the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection which among many other things – documents shipwrecks. Plus, we get some tips from an expert on how to organize your home during spring cleaning.
Guests:
- Derek Clinger, senior staff attorney with the State Democracy Research Initiative
- Tobias Fudge, special collections librarian at Milwaukee Public Library
- Anna Lardinois, author of "Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes"
- Tamara Starr, professional organizer and owner of Sweet Simplicity
- Tom Kertscher, reporter at Wisconsin Watch