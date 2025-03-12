© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 3/12/25: Statewide referenda, shipwrecks, spring cleaning

Published March 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why citizens can’t petition for statewide ballot initiatives and referendums in Wisconsin. Then, we explore the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection which among many other things – documents shipwrecks. Plus, we get some tips from an expert on how to organize your home during spring cleaning.

Guests:

