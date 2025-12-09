© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 12/9/25: MKE Grocery Buddy, real and fake trees, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published December 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a grassroots program helping to connect people with food needs in Milwaukee to those who can help. Then, we find out what’s better for the environment – a real or fake Christmas tree. Plus, we hear new local music including a song for the holidays in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Katie Goodwin, marketing and media outreach liaison at MKE Grocery Buddy
  • Matt Stienstra, director of advocacy and community engagement at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
  • Valerie McMillan, executive director at NourishMKE
  • Adam Rogan, journalist
  • Stefan Schnitzer, director of Environmental Studies and Environmental Science at Marquette University
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
