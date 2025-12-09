Tuesday 12/9/25: MKE Grocery Buddy, real and fake trees, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a grassroots program helping to connect people with food needs in Milwaukee to those who can help. Then, we find out what’s better for the environment – a real or fake Christmas tree. Plus, we hear new local music including a song for the holidays in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Katie Goodwin, marketing and media outreach liaison at MKE Grocery Buddy
- Matt Stienstra, director of advocacy and community engagement at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
- Valerie McMillan, executive director at NourishMKE
- Adam Rogan, journalist
- Stefan Schnitzer, director of Environmental Studies and Environmental Science at Marquette University
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record