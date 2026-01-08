Thursday 1/8/26: Milwaukee and Venezuela, AI data centers and the environment, literacy and teaching
Today on Lake Effect, we hear reactions from Venezuelans living in Milwaukee about the military raid that captured Venezuela’s president. Then, as massive AI data centers are coming to Wisconsin, we learn about the potential environmental consequences. Plus, 91% of public school students in Milwaukee can’t read at grade level, but district leaders have plans to change that.
Guests:
- Dr. Gabriela Nagy, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Maria Fernanda Bozmoski, a director at the Atlantic Council's Latin America Center
- Amy Barrilleaux, communications director at Clean Wisconsin
- Jennifer Mims-Howell, chief academic officer for Milwaukee Public Schools
- Ana Gabriela Bell Jiménez, academic superintendent for literacy at Milwaukee Public Schools
- Eric Larsen, polar adventurer, expedition guide