Tuesday 1/13/26: Data centers and utilities, MCTS changes, Milwaukee Youth Poet Laureate
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what impact new data centers could have on Wisconsin’s utility landscape and infrastructure. Then, we learn about changes to the Milwaukee County Transit bus operations. Plus, we speak with this year’s Milwaukee Youth Poet Laureate.
Guests:
- Tyler Byrnes, senior research associate for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Jesus Ochoa, director of service development for the Milwaukee County Transit System
- Brian DeNeve, director of marketing and communications for the Milwaukee County Transit System
- Angela Wang, Milwaukee Youth Poet Laureate
- Archer Parquette, managing editor at Milwaukee Magazine