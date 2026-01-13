© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 1/13/26: Data centers and utilities, MCTS changes, Milwaukee Youth Poet Laureate

Published January 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn what impact new data centers could have on Wisconsin’s utility landscape and infrastructure. Then, we learn about changes to the Milwaukee County Transit bus operations. Plus, we speak with this year’s Milwaukee Youth Poet Laureate.

Guests:

Lake Effect