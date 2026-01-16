Friday 1/16/26: Data centers and utilities, WisconsinEye shuttering, Milwaukee Youth Poet Laureate
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what impact new data centers could have on Wisconsin’s utility landscape and infrastructure. Then, Wisconsin’s version of C-SPAN shut down because of a lack of funding - we look at what that means for transparency in our state’s politics. Plus, we speak with this year’s Milwaukee Youth Poet Laureate.
Guests:
- Tyler Byrnes, senior research associate for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council
- Angela Wang, Milwaukee Youth Poet Laureate
- Tea Krulos, journalist and author