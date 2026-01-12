The Burlington Liars Club (and game show)

Lance Armstrong. Elizabeth Holmes. Jay Gatsby. Typically, we shun liars in all forms whether they are politicians, financiers or fictional characters. We tell our kids to never lie, and expect our friends to be truthful, even when it hurts.

But the Burlington Liars Club is different. Here, lies are celebrated and platformed in an annual contest for who can tell the best lie. The most recent winner was Regan Bucholz of Bonduel, Wisconsin.

Tea Krulos is a contributing writer for Milwaukee Magazine, who wrote about the Burlington Liars Club for this month’s issue. You can read Krulos' article at Milwaukee Magazine.

He joins Lake Effect’s Sam Woods to discuss the club, and play a game of "is this a Liars Club lie, or a real life lie?"

