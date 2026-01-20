Tuesday 1/20/26: nursing degree changes, physician mental health, cold weather care, behind the scenes at the Domes
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the federal government is changing how nursing students can access federal student loans. We examine the high rate of mental health struggles among doctors. We help you prepare for winter weather emergencies. Plus, we get a behind the scenes look at the plants you don't see at the Mitchell Park Domes.
Guests:
- Hannah Moffenbier, doctoral student in nursing at Marquette University
- Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, executive director of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Katie Rousonelos, public information officer with Wisconsin Emergency Management
- Doris Maki, horticultural services director at Mitchell Park Domes
- Thurner, horticulture supervisor at the Mitchell Park Domes