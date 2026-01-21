Wednesday 1/21/26: MPS audit funds released, how to get kids reading, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, the superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools shares how the district will move forward now that money withheld from the state has been released. Then, we explore how to get kids reading. Plus, we hear new local music in our Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Brenda Cassellius, Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent
- Elizabeth Birr Moje, dean of the School of Education at the University of Michigan
- Elena Terry, executive chef and founder of Wild Bearies
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record