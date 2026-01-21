Milwaukee Music Roundup: Barely Civil, Known Moons, Brave You, Black Challenger

Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record makes a list of some of his favorite new songs from local artists. And every month, he shares a few of those picks with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.

This month's Roundup also includes a track by the late Milwaukee musician William "Will" Bush, of Black Challenger and Immortal Girlfriend. Bush passed away last month, following a long battle with cancer. He was 39.

You can read Matt Wild's tribute to William Bush here.

1. "BANG! SLAM! CRASH!" by Barely Civil

<a href="https://knownmoons.bandcamp.com/album/barely-known">Barely Known by Known Moons, Barely Civil</a>

2. "TIME" by Known Moons

<a href="https://knownmoons.bandcamp.com/album/barely-known">Barely Known by Known Moons, Barely Civil</a>

3. "Hyenas" by Brave You

<a href="https://braveyou.bandcamp.com/album/hyenas">HYENAS by Brave You</a>

4. "Cosmic Power" by Black Challenger

<a href="https://blackchallenger.bandcamp.com/album/radiance">RADIANCE by BLACK CHALLENGER</a>