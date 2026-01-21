Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Barely Civil, Known Moons, Brave You, Black Challenger
Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record makes a list of some of his favorite new songs from local artists. And every month, he shares a few of those picks with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.
This month's Roundup also includes a track by the late Milwaukee musician William "Will" Bush, of Black Challenger and Immortal Girlfriend. Bush passed away last month, following a long battle with cancer. He was 39.
You can read Matt Wild's tribute to William Bush here.
1. "BANG! SLAM! CRASH!" by Barely Civil
2. "TIME" by Known Moons
3. "Hyenas" by Brave You
4. "Cosmic Power" by Black Challenger
_