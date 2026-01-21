© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Barely Civil, Known Moons, Brave You, Black Challenger

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
Barely Civil, Known Moons, Brave You, Black Challenger
Barely Civil, Known Moons, Brave You, Black Challenger

Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record makes a list of some of his favorite new songs from local artists. And every month, he shares a few of those picks with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.

This month's Roundup also includes a track by the late Milwaukee musician William "Will" Bush, of Black Challenger and Immortal Girlfriend. Bush passed away last month, following a long battle with cancer. He was 39.

You can read Matt Wild's tribute to William Bush here.

1. "BANG! SLAM! CRASH!" by Barely Civil

2. "TIME" by Known Moons

3. "Hyenas" by Brave You

4. "Cosmic Power" by Black Challenger

_
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectmusicMilwaukee Record
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
Related Content