Lake Effect

Wednesday 2/4/26: Police officers and school safety, tariffs and coffee shops, stationary and joy

Published February 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, as Milwaukee students adjust to police officers returning to schools, we hear what research shows about whether they make schools safer. Then, we explore the impact of President Trump’s tariffs on local businesses, like coffee shops. Plus, we learn about a stationery market happening this weekend and the joy of using stickers, prints and greeting cards.

Guests:

Lake Effect