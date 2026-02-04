Wednesday 2/4/26: Police officers and school safety, tariffs and coffee shops, stationary and joy
Today on Lake Effect, as Milwaukee students adjust to police officers returning to schools, we hear what research shows about whether they make schools safer. Then, we explore the impact of President Trump’s tariffs on local businesses, like coffee shops. Plus, we learn about a stationery market happening this weekend and the joy of using stickers, prints and greeting cards.
Guests:
- Ben Fisher, associate professor of civil society & community studies at UW-Madison
- Drew Dawson, reporter for Milwaukee Business Journal
- Chandler Hougan, graphic designer, illustrator and organizer of the Snail Mail Stationery Market
- Holly Mosher, executive producer of the documentary “The Invisible Mammal"
- Auriana Donaldson, conservation manager at the Zoological Society of Milwaukee
- Amanda Tokuyama, GIS and field data manager at the Urban Ecology Center