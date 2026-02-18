© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 2/18/26: Origins of Black History Month, sanctuary movements, Birkie baby

Published February 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the origins of Black History Month as we celebrate it for the 100th time in the United States. Then, we learn about different sanctuary movements throughout U.S. history. Plus, we talk with a former Birkie baby – now a teen –and learn how his parent’s love story landed him in the race at a very young age.

Guests:

