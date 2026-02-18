Wednesday 2/18/26: Origins of Black History Month, sanctuary movements, Birkie baby
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the origins of Black History Month as we celebrate it for the 100th time in the United States. Then, we learn about different sanctuary movements throughout U.S. history. Plus, we talk with a former Birkie baby – now a teen –and learn how his parent’s love story landed him in the race at a very young age.
Guests:
- Dr. Kaye Wise Whitehead, national president of the Association for the Study of African American Life & History
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Sergio González, assistant professor of history at Marquette University and the author of the books "Strangers No Longer" and "Mexicans in Wisconsin"