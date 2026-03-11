Wednesday 3/11/26: Wisconsin Supreme Court race, This Is It historic landmark, Spirtualism in Whitewater
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the upcoming state supreme court election and what’s at stake in this race. Then, we explore the history of shuttered LGBTQ bar "This Is It" now that it will be designated as a historic landmark. Plus, we learn about the practice of Spiritualism at the Morris Pratt Institute in Whitewater.
Guests:
- Barry Burden, politics professor and director of the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison
- Michail Takach, writer and author
- Tea Krulos, journalist and author
- Lisa D’Apolito, director and producer of the documentary Shari & Lamb Chop