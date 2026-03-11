© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 3/11/26: Wisconsin Supreme Court race, This Is It historic landmark, Spirtualism in Whitewater

Published March 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the upcoming state supreme court election and what’s at stake in this race. Then, we explore the history of shuttered LGBTQ bar "This Is It" now that it will be designated as a historic landmark. Plus, we learn about the practice of Spiritualism at the Morris Pratt Institute in Whitewater.

Guests:

Lake Effect