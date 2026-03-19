© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to ice and technical difficulties, WUWM 89.7 FM is operating at reduced power. Thank you for your patience as we work to get this fixed.
Lake Effect

03/19/26: Milwaukee County District 11, LUSH, Swing State of the Union

Published March 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with one of the candidates for Milwaukee County Board’s District 11 and learn why they feel fit for the job. Then, we tell you about an organization taking a sustainable and affordable approach to home construction. Plus, we explore the ways that judges are held accountable and examine two cases here in Wisconsin.

Guests:

Lake Effect