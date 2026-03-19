03/19/26: Milwaukee County District 11, LUSH, Swing State of the Union
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with one of the candidates for Milwaukee County Board’s District 11 and learn why they feel fit for the job. Then, we tell you about an organization taking a sustainable and affordable approach to home construction. Plus, we explore the ways that judges are held accountable and examine two cases here in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Kathleen Vincent, Milwaukee County Supervisor District 11
- Gil Malis, attorney at Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee