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Lake Effect

Thursday 4/2/26: ICE and airports, PFAS remediation, AI integration

Published April 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how ICE agents in airports are impacting some people’s decisions about travel. Then, we learn how PFAS remediation money will be rolled out in Wisconsin. Plus, tell you how UW researchers are working to get people better informed about AI.

Guests:

  • Melissa Soberalski, managing attorney at Soberalski Immigration Law
  • Karen Hyun, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
  • Emily Laird, AI integration specialist at UW-Stout
  • Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
Lake Effect