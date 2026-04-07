Tuesday 4/7/26: Shelly Kittleson abduction, NDAs and data centers, Devil's Lake gets bigger
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a journalist from Wisconsin who was abducted in Iraq last week. We look at the use of non-disclosure agreements by some local towns and villages when working on data center deals. Plus, Wisconsin's most popular state park is getting bigger! We tell you how.
Guests:
- Joyce Karam, editor in chief of AL-Monitor
- Tom Kerscher, reporter for Wisconsin Watch
- Mary Beth Collins, executive director of the Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies at UW-Madison
- Andrew Hanson III, partnerships liaison for the Wisconsin DNR