Thursday 4/9/26: Keys to Homeownership, Gaslit, a big sturgeon comeback
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a program that helps get early education teachers into affordable housing in Milwaukee. Then, we tell you about a film showing at the upcoming Milwaukee Film Fest that examines the impact of the oil and gas industry in the United States. Plus, sturgeon have made it up the Milwaukee River for the first time in 100 years. We learn how it was possible and what it means for the historic fish.
Guests:
- Teig Whaley-Smith, chief alliance executive of the Community Development Alliance
- Katie Camosy, director of the documentary "Gaslit"
- Andrew Struck, planning and parks director for Ozaukee County
- Molly Snyder, senior writer for OnMilwaukee
- Tea Krulos, journalist and author