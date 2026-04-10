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Lake Effect

Friday 4/10/26: Keys to Homeownership, Devil's Lake gets bigger, a big sturgeon comeback

Published April 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a program that helps get early education teachers into affordable housing in Milwaukee. Wisconsin's most popular state park is getting bigger! We tell you how. Plus, sturgeon have returned to the Milwaukee River for the first time in a hundred years.

Guests:

  • Teig Whaley-Smith, chief alliance executive of the Community Development Alliance
  • Mary Beth Collins, executive director of the Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies at UW-Madison
  • Andrew Hanson III, partnerships liaison for the Wisconsin DNR
  • Andrew Struck, planning and parks director for Ozaukee County
Lake Effect