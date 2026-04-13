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Lake Effect

Monday 4/13/26: landlord lawsuit, renters resource, 'Plundered' book, community group housing solutions

Published April 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Today, we’ll tell you about a series from WUWM about an out-of-state landlord being sued by the city. Then, we’ll learn about a tool that helps Milwaukee renters learn about their landlords. We speak with the author of Plundered: How Racist Policies Undermine Black Homeownership in America. Plus, we’ll look at the Milwaukee Neighborhood groups that are putting programs in place to help longtime renters become homeowners.

Guests:

  • John Johnson is a research fellow at Marquette Law School's Lubar Center
  • Bernadette Atuahene, author of Plundered: How Racist Policies Undermine Black Homeownership in America
Lake Effect