Monday 4/13/26: landlord lawsuit, renters resource, 'Plundered' book, community group housing solutions
Today, we’ll tell you about a series from WUWM about an out-of-state landlord being sued by the city. Then, we’ll learn about a tool that helps Milwaukee renters learn about their landlords. We speak with the author of Plundered: How Racist Policies Undermine Black Homeownership in America. Plus, we’ll look at the Milwaukee Neighborhood groups that are putting programs in place to help longtime renters become homeowners.
Guests:
- John Johnson is a research fellow at Marquette Law School's Lubar Center
- Bernadette Atuahene, author of Plundered: How Racist Policies Undermine Black Homeownership in America