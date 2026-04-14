Tuesday 4/14/26: 414 day in posters, movies, and dioramas
In honor of 414 Day, today's episode is all about Milwaukee. We learn about the origins of the city’s many neighborhood posters. Then the filmmakers of the new “UECK” documentary share what it was like to work with the local legend, Bob Uecker. Plus, we learn how the Milwaukee Public Museum changed the way museums present information with the first diorama habitat.
Guests:
- John Gurda, Milwaukee historian and author
- Michael Vollmann, co-director of the new documentary “UECK"
- Steve Farr, co-director of the new documentary “UECK"
- Dr. Ellen Censky, president and CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum
- Dee Kirschling, chief dioramist at National Diorama Month and the creator of Diorama-Rama
- Angela Johnstad-Beyer, dioramist at Diorama-Rama
- Andrew Stern, senior planner of historic preservation for the City of Milwaukee