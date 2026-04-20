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Lake Effect

Monday 4/20/26: severe weather, flood insurance, 'Powwow People' documentary, MFF Shorter Is Better

Published April 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the impact of the severe weather in Wisconsin and help you understand flood insurance. We speak with the filmmaker of "Powwow People", a documentary showing at the Milwaukee Film Fest. Plus, we tell you about the film fest's Shorter Is Better program.

Guests:

  • Steve Vavrus, Wisconsin State Climatologist
  • Philip Mulder, assistant professor of Risk & Insurance at the UW-Madison School of Business
  • Sky Hopinka, filmmaker of "Powwow People"
  • Jack Feria, shorts programmer for Milwaukee Film
Lake Effect