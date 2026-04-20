Monday 4/20/26: severe weather, flood insurance, 'Powwow People' documentary, MFF Shorter Is Better
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the impact of the severe weather in Wisconsin and help you understand flood insurance. We speak with the filmmaker of "Powwow People", a documentary showing at the Milwaukee Film Fest. Plus, we tell you about the film fest's Shorter Is Better program.
Guests:
- Steve Vavrus, Wisconsin State Climatologist
- Philip Mulder, assistant professor of Risk & Insurance at the UW-Madison School of Business
- Sky Hopinka, filmmaker of "Powwow People"
- Jack Feria, shorts programmer for Milwaukee Film