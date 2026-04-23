Thursday 4/23/26: How to Evict Your Landlord part two, Makin' Cake, local film at MKE Film Fest
Today on Lake Effect, we hear part two of "How to Evict your Landlord," all about Milwaukee renters who banded together to try and advocate for better treatment from their out-of-state landlord. Then, we tell you about the new documentary, “Makin’ Cake” which explores racial inequity through the history of cake. Plus, we learn about the Milwaukee Film Fest program that features local filmmakers.
Guests:
- Dasha Kelly, director, producer and writer of the documentary “Makin Cake”
- Laj Whagray, filmmaker