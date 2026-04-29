© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 4/29/26: AI service calls, Brewers morning games, Books and Beyond

Published April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how local municipalities are using AI to field calls. We speak with the author of “Baseball for Breakfast” and learn why the Milwaukee Brewers played morning games. Plus, we learn about Milwaukee Public Library’s seed library in our latest edition of Books and Beyond.

Guests:

Lake Effect