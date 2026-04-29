Wednesday 4/29/26: AI service calls, Brewers morning games, Books and Beyond
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how local municipalities are using AI to field calls. We speak with the author of “Baseball for Breakfast” and learn why the Milwaukee Brewers played morning games. Plus, we learn about Milwaukee Public Library’s seed library in our latest edition of Books and Beyond.
Guests:
- Adam Rogan, journalist
- Judy Campbell-Smith, author of the new children’s book “Baseball for Breakfast: A (Mostly) True Story”
- Maggie Carroll, illustrator of the new children’s book “Baseball for Breakfast: A (Mostly) True Story”
- Katie Coffey, adult services librarian for the Tippecanoe Library