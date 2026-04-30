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Lake Effect

Thursday 4/30/26: How to Evict Your Landlord part three, piping plovers, Midwest Gaming Classic

Published April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we wrap up our series “How to Evict Your Landlord,” all about a large corporate landlord’s legal troubles and the tenants who united against him. Then, we learn about efforts to save piping plovers along the Great Lakes, in a new Chirp Chat. Plus, we get a snapshot of last weekend’s Midwest Gaming Classic, an event to bring together all types of game enthusiasts.

Guests:

  • Tom Prestby, Wisconsin conservation manager with Audubon Great Lakes
  • Jade Arneson, fish and wildlife biologist for the US Fish and Wildlife Service
Lake Effect