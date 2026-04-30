Thursday 4/30/26: How to Evict Your Landlord part three, piping plovers, Midwest Gaming Classic
Today on Lake Effect, we wrap up our series “How to Evict Your Landlord,” all about a large corporate landlord’s legal troubles and the tenants who united against him. Then, we learn about efforts to save piping plovers along the Great Lakes, in a new Chirp Chat. Plus, we get a snapshot of last weekend’s Midwest Gaming Classic, an event to bring together all types of game enthusiasts.
Guests:
- Tom Prestby, Wisconsin conservation manager with Audubon Great Lakes
- Jade Arneson, fish and wildlife biologist for the US Fish and Wildlife Service