Friday 5/1/26: How to Evict Your Landlord
On today’s Lake Effect, we bring you our full “How to Evict Your Landlord” series. It's a story about David Tomblin - a large out-of-state corporate landlord - and the Milwaukee tenants who united against him. We learn how and why tenants organized, and how they found a powerful ally: the city of Milwaukee. And we learn about the lawsuits that threaten to “evict” Tomblin from over 200 of his Milwaukee properties.
Guests:
- David Tomblin, founder of Highgrove Holdings Management LLC
- Deshawn Harris, tenant of Highgrove Holdings
- Kevin Solomon, organizer with Common Ground
- Evan Goyke, Milwaukee Attorney
- Julie Wilson, deputy city attorney for Milwaukee
- Kail Decker, West Allis Attorney
- Larry Adams, co-founder of Walnut Way Conservation Corp
- Sharon Adams, co-founder of Walnut Way Conservation Corp
- John Johnson, researcher at the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education