Friday 5/1/26: How to Evict Your Landlord

On today’s Lake Effect, we bring you our full “How to Evict Your Landlord” series. It's a story about David Tomblin - a large out-of-state corporate landlord - and the Milwaukee tenants who united against him. We learn how and why tenants organized, and how they found a powerful ally: the city of Milwaukee. And we learn about the lawsuits that threaten to “evict” Tomblin from over 200 of his Milwaukee properties.

Guests:

