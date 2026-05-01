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Lake Effect

Friday 5/1/26: How to Evict Your Landlord

Published May 1, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

On today’s Lake Effect, we bring you our full “How to Evict Your Landlord” series. It's a story about David Tomblin - a large out-of-state corporate landlord - and the Milwaukee tenants who united against him. We learn how and why tenants organized, and how they found a powerful ally: the city of Milwaukee. And we learn about the lawsuits that threaten to “evict” Tomblin from over 200 of his Milwaukee properties.

Guests:

  • David Tomblin, founder of Highgrove Holdings Management LLC
  • Deshawn Harris, tenant of Highgrove Holdings
  • Kevin Solomon, organizer with Common Ground
  • Evan Goyke, Milwaukee Attorney
  • Julie Wilson, deputy city attorney for Milwaukee
  • Kail Decker, West Allis Attorney
  • Larry Adams, co-founder of Walnut Way Conservation Corp
  • Sharon Adams, co-founder of Walnut Way Conservation Corp
  • John Johnson, researcher at the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
Lake Effect