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Lake Effect

Tuesday 5/5/26: Bay View Massacre anniversary, Economic Check-In, David Fantle

Published May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the history of the Bay View Massacre, which happened 140 years ago today. Then, we check back in with a local farmer about how he’s weathering economic changes. Plus, we revisit a conversation with local Hollywood historian David Fantle, who unexpectedly passed away last month. His last book was on the making of the 1950 film “Summer Stock” - Judy Garland’s last movie musical.

Guests:

Lake Effect