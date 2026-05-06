Wednesday 5/6/26: Mifepristone and abortion access, Milwaukee's cocktails, sea shanty vs. maritime music
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about abortion access in Wisconsin, and how it could change if a widely-used abortion medication is restricted. Then cocktail writer Robert Simonson gives some recommendations of drinks to try in the Milwaukee area. Plus, we learn the difference between a sea shanty and maritime music – with the founder of the international Maritime Music Directory, based in Racine.
Guests:
- Jenny Higgins, director the Collaborative for Reproductive Equity at UW-Madison
- Robert Simonson, cocktail author, writer and two-time James Beard award nominee
- Dean Calin, founder of the Maritime Music Directory International