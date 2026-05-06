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Lake Effect

Wednesday 5/6/26: Mifepristone and abortion access, Milwaukee's cocktails, sea shanty vs. maritime music

Published May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about abortion access in Wisconsin, and how it could change if a widely-used abortion medication is restricted. Then cocktail writer Robert Simonson gives some recommendations of drinks to try in the Milwaukee area. Plus, we learn the difference between a sea shanty and maritime music – with the founder of the international Maritime Music Directory, based in Racine.

Guests:

  • Jenny Higgins, director the Collaborative for Reproductive Equity at UW-Madison
  • Robert Simonson, cocktail author, writer and two-time James Beard award nominee
  • Dean Calin, founder of the Maritime Music Directory International
Lake Effect