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Lake Effect

Thursday 5/7/26: MMSD whistleblower, MPD and drones, Bubbler Talk tenth anniversary

Published May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a whistleblower complaint about the management of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District. Then, we look at the Milwaukee Police Department’s use of drones. Plus, for the ten-year anniversary of Bubbler Talk, we take you behind the scenes to share how we answer your questions about the community.

Guests:

  • Susan Bence, environmental reporter for WUWM
  • Adam Rogan, journalist
  • Kristina Gómez, library services manager at Milwaukee Public Library
Lake Effect