Thursday 5/7/26: MMSD whistleblower, MPD and drones, Bubbler Talk tenth anniversary
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a whistleblower complaint about the management of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District. Then, we look at the Milwaukee Police Department’s use of drones. Plus, for the ten-year anniversary of Bubbler Talk, we take you behind the scenes to share how we answer your questions about the community.
Guests:
- Susan Bence, environmental reporter for WUWM
- Adam Rogan, journalist
- Kristina Gómez, library services manager at Milwaukee Public Library