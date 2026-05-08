Friday 5/8/26: School referendums, Economic Check-In, sea shanties vs. maritime music
Today on Lake Effect, we explore how school referendums are growing the funding gaps between school districts, and what that means for students. Then, we check back in with a local farmer about how he’s weathering economic changes. Plus, we learn the difference between a sea shanty and maritime music – with the founder of the International Maritime Music Directory, based in Racine.
Guests:
- Sara Shaw, deputy research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Tom Oberhaus, co-operator of Cozy Nook Farm
- Candice Legros, dementia care specialist with Milwaukee County
- Dean Calin, founder of the Maritime Music Directory International