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Lake Effect

Friday 5/8/26: School referendums, Economic Check-In, sea shanties vs. maritime music

Published May 8, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore how school referendums are growing the funding gaps between school districts, and what that means for students. Then, we check back in with a local farmer about how he’s weathering economic changes. Plus, we learn the difference between a sea shanty and maritime music – with the founder of the International Maritime Music Directory, based in Racine.

Guests:

Lake Effect