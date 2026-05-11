Monday 5/11/26: My Two Elaines, Capitol Notes, Fat Bird Week
Today on Lake Effect, a former Wisconsin governor shares his journey caring for his wife as she developed Alzheimer’s. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we look at the messaging around mail-in ballots following a new postmark rule. Plus, we learn about the Fat Bird Week competition and its chunky contestants.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Martin Schreiber, former governor of Wisconsin and the author of "My Two Elaines"
- Emma Schatz, digital communications coordinator for the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin
- Michail Takach, historian and chair of the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project