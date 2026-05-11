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Lake Effect

Monday 5/11/26: My Two Elaines, Capitol Notes, Fat Bird Week

Published May 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, a former Wisconsin governor shares his journey caring for his wife as she developed Alzheimer’s. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we look at the messaging around mail-in ballots following a new postmark rule. Plus, we learn about the Fat Bird Week competition and its chunky contestants.

Guests:

Lake Effect