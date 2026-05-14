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Lake Effect

Thursday 5/14/26: jail time & mental health, tick season, storm spotter training, Bubbler Talk

Published May 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how jail time can impact a person's mental health. We share an update on tick bite cases in Wisconsin and how to prevent them. We visit a storm spotter training with the National Weather Service. Plus, listen back to a Bubbler Talk story about a dragon on a water tower.

Guests:

  • Alyssa Sheeran, assistant professor in UWM's Department of Criminal Justice
  • Xia Lee, public health entomologist with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
  • Kevin Wagner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service
Lake Effect