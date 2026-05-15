Friday 5/15/26: dog breeding facility, tick season, food truck curfew, storm spotter training
Today on Lake Effect, we break down what's been happening at a dog breeding facility in Wisconsin. We share an update on tick bite cases in Wisconsin and how to prevent them this summer. We talk with a food truck operator about the proposed curfew for food trucks in downtown Milwaukee. Plus, we visit a storm spotter training with the National Weather Service.
Guests:
- Quinn Clark, investigative reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Xia Lee, public health entomologist with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Vanessa Gonzalez, owner of Mr. Taco food truck
- Kevin Wagner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service