Monday 5/18/26: Capitol Notes, Charles Allis & Betty Brinn artists in residence, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how a deal on spending the state's budget surplus fell apart in Madison last week. We speak with the artists in residence at the Charles Allis Museum and the Betty Brinn Children's Museum. Plus, we hear new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- John Flessner, Charles Allis Museum Artist in Residence
- Malik Johnson, Betty Brin Children's Museum Artist in Residence
- Matt Wild, co-founder Milwaukee Record