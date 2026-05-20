Wednesday 5/20/26: The Milwaukee Socialists part one, Beats Me, ECO MKE
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the history of the Milwaukee Socialists and how they rose to power. Then, in a new Beats Me we examine the use of the term “Black on Black crime.” Plus, we tell you about a new store selling eco-friendly home goods and refillable products.
Guests:
- David Pate, associate professor in the School of Human Ecology at UW-Madison
- Jac Lahav, artist
- Kayla Boumais, owner and founder of ECO MKE Refillery