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Lake Effect

Wednesday 5/20/26: The Milwaukee Socialists part one, Beats Me, ECO MKE

Published May 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the history of the Milwaukee Socialists and how they rose to power. Then, in a new Beats Me we examine the use of the term “Black on Black crime.” Plus, we tell you about a new store selling eco-friendly home goods and refillable products.

Guests:

  • David Pate, associate professor in the School of Human Ecology at UW-Madison
  • Jac Lahav, artist
  • Kayla Boumais, owner and founder of ECO MKE Refillery
Lake Effect