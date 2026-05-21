Thursday 5/21/26: Stritch Family Literacy Center, International Crane Foundation, King's Chord
A reading center was forced to close when Cardinal Stritch University shut down. Today, we visit the newly reopened center. Then, we help you plan a trip to the International Crane Foundation in the latest Wandering Wisconsin. Plus, we learn about King’s Chord – Rufus King High School’s A Cappella group.
Guests:
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Akiko Nakagawa, interpretive program coordinator at the International Crane Foundation
- Lee Stoval, choir and music technology teacher at Rufus King High School
- Ruth Ohlendorf, member of the King’s Chord A Cappella group
- Breyana Meeks, member of the King’s Chord A Cappella group