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Lake Effect

Thursday 5/21/26: Stritch Family Literacy Center, International Crane Foundation, King's Chord

Published May 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

A reading center was forced to close when Cardinal Stritch University shut down. Today, we visit the newly reopened center. Then, we help you plan a trip to the International Crane Foundation in the latest Wandering Wisconsin. Plus, we learn about King’s Chord – Rufus King High School’s A Cappella group.

Guests:

Lake Effect