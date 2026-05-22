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Lake Effect

Friday 5/22/26: Beats Me, The Milwaukee Socialists part 1, King's Chord

Published May 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we examine the use of the term “Black on Black crime.” Then, we explore the history of the Milwaukee Socialists and how they rose to power. Plus, we learn about King’s Chord – Rufus King High School’s A Cappella group.

Guests:

  • David Pate, associate professor in the School of Human Ecology at UW-Madison
  • Lee Stoval, choir and music technology teacher at Rufus King High School
  • Ruth Ohlendorf, member of the King’s Chord A Cappella group
  • Breyana Meeks, member of the King’s Chord A Cappella group
  • John Fleissner, Charles Allis Museum Artist in Residence
Lake Effect