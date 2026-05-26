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Lake Effect

Tuesday 5/26/26: JIMENA, Ridglan Farms update, What's the Story Wishbone?

Published May 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the Jewish diaspora for Jewish-American Heritage Month. Then, we get an update on the dogs who have been removed from the Wisconsin breeding facility, Ridglan Farms. Plus, PBS kids rejoice! We're talking about Wishbone and the new documentary exploring the beloved show that introduced classic literature to an entire generation.

Guests:

Lake Effect