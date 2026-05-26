Tuesday 5/26/26: JIMENA, Ridglan Farms update, What's the Story Wishbone?
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the Jewish diaspora for Jewish-American Heritage Month. Then, we get an update on the dogs who have been removed from the Wisconsin breeding facility, Ridglan Farms. Plus, PBS kids rejoice! We're talking about Wishbone and the new documentary exploring the beloved show that introduced classic literature to an entire generation.
Guests:
- Sarah Levin, executive director of JIMENA
- Angela Speed, VP of marketing and communications for the Wisconsin Humane Society
- Joey Stewart, director of the documentary "What’s the Story, Wishbone?"
- Betty Buckley, co-producer of "What’s the Story, Wishbone?"
- Larry Brantely, co-producer of "What’s the Story, Wishbone?" and the voice of Wishbone