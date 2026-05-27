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Lake Effect

Wednesday 5/27/26: Online extremism and San Diego, The Milwaukee Socialists part two, Artemis II

Published May 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore how online extremism is showing up in the real world after last week’s shooting at a San Diego mosque. Then we continue our Milwaukee Socialists series with a look at the accomplishments of Milwaukee’s first Socialist mayor. Plus, our astronomy contributor shares takeaways from the historic Artemis II mission around the moon.

Guests:

  • Dr. Anisah Bagasra, associate professor of psychology at Kennesaw State University
  • Ajamou Butler, founder of Heal the Hood MKE
  • Ricardo Wynn, community engagement manager for Milwaukee County’s Office of Equity
  • Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
Lake Effect