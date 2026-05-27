Wednesday 5/27/26: Online extremism and San Diego, The Milwaukee Socialists part two, Artemis II
Today on Lake Effect, we explore how online extremism is showing up in the real world after last week’s shooting at a San Diego mosque. Then we continue our Milwaukee Socialists series with a look at the accomplishments of Milwaukee’s first Socialist mayor. Plus, our astronomy contributor shares takeaways from the historic Artemis II mission around the moon.
Guests:
- Dr. Anisah Bagasra, associate professor of psychology at Kennesaw State University
- Ajamou Butler, founder of Heal the Hood MKE
- Ricardo Wynn, community engagement manager for Milwaukee County’s Office of Equity
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium