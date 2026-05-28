Thursday 5/28/26: Eating disorder recovery, Chirp Chat, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a new nonprofit that is working to eliminate the stigma around eating disorders and help people find recovery. Then, we learn how birders are making the hobby accessible for everyone — and teach you how to bird by ear. Plus, we listen back to an episode of Bubbler Talk from our Race and Ethnicity reporter about the first Black people in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Dr. Robyn Welk-Richards, founder and executive director of Wisconsin Eating Disorder Education and Community Foundation
- Holly Walz, park naturalist at the Wehr Nature Center
- Michael Diaz, volunteer at the Wehr Nature Center