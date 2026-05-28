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Lake Effect

Thursday 5/28/26: Eating disorder recovery, Chirp Chat, Bubbler Talk

Published May 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a new nonprofit that is working to eliminate the stigma around eating disorders and help people find recovery. Then, we learn how birders are making the hobby accessible for everyone — and teach you how to bird by ear. Plus, we listen back to an episode of Bubbler Talk from our Race and Ethnicity reporter about the first Black people in Milwaukee.

Guests:

Lake Effect