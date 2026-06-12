Friday 6/12/26: Walgreens lease agreements, Milwaukee Socialist Part IV, Brillantes
Today on Lake Effect, we explore why lease agreements with some Walgreens in Milwaukee are allowing the stores to sit vacant, even if they closed down. We learn about Milwaukee's last elected socialist mayor Frank Zeidler and the impact he had on the city. Plus, we tell you about Brillantes, a soccer club for young Latinas.
Guest:
- Chad Venne, director of the real estate program with UW-Milwaukee’s Lubar School of Business