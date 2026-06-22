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Lake Effect

Monday 6/22/26: The Milwaukee Socialists

Published June 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the many accomplishments of Milwaukee’s socialist mayors in our series: The Milwaukee Socialists. We look at the pioneering tenure of the city's first socialist mayor Emil Seidel and how he started to clean up city government. Then, we learn about the nation’s longest serving socialist mayor: Daniel Hoan. And, we learn how the city nearly doubled in size during the Zeidler Administration, as it tried to fight against suburbanization.

Lake Effect