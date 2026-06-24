Wednesday 6/24/26: Giannis' immigrant journey, 'Summertime' through the times, Summerfest week two preview
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is leaving Milwaukee. Today, we learn about his immigration story from Nigeria, to Greece to the Cream City. Then, we explore the many versions of the iconic song “Summertime.” Plus, our friends at Radio Milwaukee share their recommendations for week two of Summerfest.
Guests:
- Ermitte Saint Jacques, assistant professor in the department of African and African Diaspora Studies at UW-Milwaukee
- Dave Wake, Milwaukee keyboardist, band leader and arranger
- Chuck Quirmbach, former WUWM reporter
- Element Everest-Blanks, program director at HYFIN
- Jon Adler, assistant program director at Radio Milwaukee