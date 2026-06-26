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Lake Effect

Friday 6/26/26: Wisconsin Cartoonist Laureate, Chirp Chat, 'Summertime' through the times

Published June 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with Wisconsin’s first Cartoonist Laureate. Then, we learn about a local documentary that explores the world of Bank Swallows in a new Chirp Chat. Plus, we talk about the origins and evolution of the iconic song, “Summertime.”

Guests:

Lake Effect