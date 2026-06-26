Friday 6/26/26: Wisconsin Cartoonist Laureate, Chirp Chat, 'Summertime' through the times
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with Wisconsin’s first Cartoonist Laureate. Then, we learn about a local documentary that explores the world of Bank Swallows in a new Chirp Chat. Plus, we talk about the origins and evolution of the iconic song, “Summertime.”
Guests:
- Paul Noth, Wisconsin Cartoonist Laureate
- Lauie Winters, executive director of the Museum of Wisconsin Art
- Judy Campbell-Smith, author of the new children’s book “Baseball for Breakfast: A (Mostly) True Story”
- David Busse, director and producer of the documentary "Beyond Our Senses: Bank Swallows"
- Jason McKinney, opera singer, educator and music director