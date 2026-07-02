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Lake Effect

Thursday 7/2/26: Wisconsin's 'City of Presidents', shooting stars at UWM, Bubbler Talk

Published July 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how Wisconsin’s “City of Presidents” is celebrating the nation’s 250th. Then, we learn about Frank Lloyd Wright’s work in neighboring Illinois. Plus, we clear up some common misconceptions about shooting stars.

Guests:

Lake Effect