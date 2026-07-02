Thursday 7/2/26: Wisconsin's 'City of Presidents', shooting stars at UWM, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how Wisconsin’s “City of Presidents” is celebrating the nation’s 250th. Then, we learn about Frank Lloyd Wright’s work in neighboring Illinois. Plus, we clear up some common misconceptions about shooting stars.
Guests:
- Donna Rogers, City of Presidents chair in Cuba City, Wisconsin
- Kristine Hansen, author of "Frank Lloyd Wright’s Illinois"
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium