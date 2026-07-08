Wednesday 7/8/26: BIPOC mental health, mental health care history, Charles Allis artist-in-residence, Maritime Music Directory
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the unique challenges that people of color face with mental health struggles and care. Then, we learn about the history of mental health care in Milwaukee and how it has changed over the decades. We meet the artist-in-residence at the Charles Allis Art Museum and learn how the labor movement inspires his work. Plus, tell you about the Maritime Music Directory International based in Racine.
Guests:
- Eddie Cannedy, mental health advocate
- Jonathan Piel, unofficial historian of the Behavioral Health Division in Milwaukee
- John Fleissner, artist-in-residence at Charles Allis Museum
- Dean Calin, founder of the Maritime Music Directory International