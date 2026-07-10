Friday 7/10/26: WEDEC, ticks, neighborhood posters, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a new nonprofit that’s working to eliminate the stigma around eating disorders and help people find recovery. We share an update on tick bite cases in Wisconsin and how to prevent them. We talk with Milwaukee historian John Gurda about the origins of the city's neighborhood posters. Plus, we learn about an album all about Wisconsin birds in an episode of Chirp Chat.
Guest:
- Dr. Robyn Welk-Richards, founder and executive director of The Wisconsin Eating Disorder Education and Community Foundation
- Dr. Xia Lee, public health entomologist with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- John Gurda, Milwaukee historian and author
- Aaron Grych, songwriter, producer and lead singer of Quokka