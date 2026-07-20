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Lake Effect

Monday 7/20/26: Prepare for the August primary, ABCD, summer metalworking camp

Published July 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we share everything you need to know ahead of Wisconsin’s partisan primary next month. Then, we learn about ABCD – After Breast Cancer Diagnosis – and how it helps people with breast cancer. Plus, we take you to a Wisconsin summer camp for high school students learning skilled trades.

Guests:

Lake Effect