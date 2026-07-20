Monday 7/20/26: Prepare for the August primary, ABCD, summer metalworking camp
Today on Lake Effect, we share everything you need to know ahead of Wisconsin’s partisan primary next month. Then, we learn about ABCD – After Breast Cancer Diagnosis – and how it helps people with breast cancer. Plus, we take you to a Wisconsin summer camp for high school students learning skilled trades.
Guests:
- Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Ellen Friebert Schupper, executive director of ABCD After Breast Cancer Diagnosis
- Samantha Cortez, Birth to 3 Program Coordinator for Milwaukee County
- Crystal Vang, Milwaukee County’s Birth to 3 liaison
- Hannah Wagie, professor of chemistry at Wisconsin Lutheran College