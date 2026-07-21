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Lake Effect

Tuesday 7/21/26: Financials of flooding, armless flight, BLK Girl Fest

Published July 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the financial impact last summer’s historic flooding had on the Milwaukee area. Then, the world’s first armless pilot shares what inspired her to take to the skies. Plus, we look ahead to this weekend’s BLK Girl Fest.

Guests:

Lake Effect