Tuesday 7/21/26: Financials of flooding, armless flight, BLK Girl Fest
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the financial impact last summer’s historic flooding had on the Milwaukee area. Then, the world’s first armless pilot shares what inspired her to take to the skies. Plus, we look ahead to this weekend’s BLK Girl Fest.
Guests:
- Tyler Byrnes, senior research associate for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Jessica Cox, world’s first licensed armless pilot
- Dick Knapinski, director of communications for the Experimental Aircraft Association
- T’Keyah Bennett, founder of BLK Girl Space