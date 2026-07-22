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Lake Effect

Wednesday 7/22/26: Health and wildfire smoke, hunger and children, caring for caterpillars

Published July 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the health impacts the wildfire smoke can have on people in Wisconsin and what precautions to take. Then, we explore how going hungry can impact children. Plus, we share tips on how to safely observe and care for caterpillars and butterflies in your backyard.

Guests:

  • Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County
  • Matt King, CEO of Hunger Task Force
  • Dr. Carolina Monsivais, historian and author
  • PJ Liesch, extension entomologist at UW-Madison
Lake Effect