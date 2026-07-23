Thursday 7/23/26: Quality of civic life in Wisconsin, Veterans Park lagoon, House of Headlocks
Today on Lake Effect, we see how living in Wisconsin ranks among other states in the nation. Then, we tell you about a project happening on Milwaukee’s lakefront and how you can weigh in. Plus, we meet aspiring pro-wrestlers who attend a Milwaukee area pro-wrestling school.
Guests:
- Mark Sommerhauser, communications director and a researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Sarah Toomsen, director of planning for Milwaukee County Parks
- Stacy Rowe, Lake Michigan program coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
- Anthony Scalabrino, amaretto maker