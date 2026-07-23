© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 7/23/26: Quality of civic life in Wisconsin, Veterans Park lagoon, House of Headlocks

Published July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we see how living in Wisconsin ranks among other states in the nation. Then, we tell you about a project happening on Milwaukee’s lakefront and how you can weigh in. Plus, we meet aspiring pro-wrestlers who attend a Milwaukee area pro-wrestling school.

Guests:

  • Mark Sommerhauser, communications director and a researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Sarah Toomsen, director of planning for Milwaukee County Parks
  • Stacy Rowe, Lake Michigan program coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
  • Anthony Scalabrino, amaretto maker
Lake Effect