Friday 7/24/26: Prepare for the August primary, armless flight, caring for caterpillars
Today on Lake Effect, we share everything you need to know ahead of Wisconsin’s partisan primary next month. Then, the world’s first armless pilot shares what inspired her to take to the skies. Plus, we share tips on how to safely observe and care for caterpillars and butterflies in your backyard.
Guests:
- Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Jessica Cox, world’s first licensed armless pilot
- T’Keyah Bennett, founder of BLK Girl Space
- PJ Liesch, extension entomologist at UW-Madison