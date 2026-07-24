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Lake Effect

Friday 7/24/26: Prepare for the August primary, armless flight, caring for caterpillars

Published July 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we share everything you need to know ahead of Wisconsin’s partisan primary next month. Then, the world’s first armless pilot shares what inspired her to take to the skies. Plus, we share tips on how to safely observe and care for caterpillars and butterflies in your backyard.

Guests:

Lake Effect